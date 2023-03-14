Ultimate guide to Power Dressing for success

What's the first thing you notice in a person? Their face, their clothes, their accent? A nice, fresh pair of apparel can instantly give your personality a boost. To make that great first impression in a meeting, at the office or at an event, you must dress to impress. And, that's where Power Dressing comes to play!

A study has found that first impressions about your personality, confidence, and credibility are formed within the first few milliseconds through your dressing, body language, grooming and etiquette. And, many stylists will tell you that mindful dressing, grooming and overall presence can help you create power, credibility and command, which in turn translates to success.

If you don't pay attention to the way you dress, groom or carry yourself and look less presentable, then others can judge you as a careless or under-confident person. But if you do the opposite, you can leave an impression on everyone you meet.

Samira Gupta, an Image Consultant, told IANS, "To convey power is to command the room with your presence, establish your credibility and authority, and connect with others and Inspire them. All of this can happen in the minds of others within a few seconds as 'first impressions' followed by a 'lasting perception' through consistent professional dressing, grooming, body language and etiquette!"

To create an impeccable presence and leave its impact everywhere you go, Samira has shared some tips to help you ace Power Dressing:

Opt for a tailored fit Learn about colour theory Accessorise Self-awareness Body language Professional etiquette

Opt for a tailored fit: Even though purchasing clothes off the rack and buying ready-made outfits is easy and less time-consuming, nothing compares to a suit that has been tailored specifically for you. They are made to flatter the size and shape of your body.

Additional tip: Look for good quality fabric and inner lining.

Learn about colour theory: Ever wondered why bankers always wear blues? Because blue is the colour of trust! Colours play a vital role in sending subconscious messages! It's also proven that they create a subconscious effect on the viewer. Different colours convey different significance, for example, navy blue is the colour of trust and integrity. So pick navy blue suits or shirts for your next meeting.

Black is the colour of authority, power and grace so choose it sparingly, especially in places you want to create an impact. Charcoal grey is the colour of strength, character and efficiency. Pick this colour for team vision meetings, conveying difficult messages and even everyday office wear.

Additional tip: The rule for shirts for men and tops for ladies in any professional setting is to wear pastel shades such as soft pink, powder blue, lemon yellow, etc.

Accessorise: The formal wear rule is to opt for darker-coloured suits such as black, navy blue and charcoal grey. All dark colours can make your outfit a little boring! Hence, in order to enhance the overall look, you can add an attractive element, or as we call it 'the statement piece'.

The statement piece can be a printed vibrant tie or a pocket square. For women, you can add a coloured, printed scarf matching your outfit or go contrast. A solid structured bag can also add to the look.

Additional tip: Match your belt and shoes in colour and texture. For example, a brown leather belt should be paired with similar leather shoes.

Self-awareness: You may wear a power suit and still not be able to convey power! This is because power is a function of the mind, if you don't feel it, you cannot demonstrate it. Hence, it's vital to seek help or create awareness of the ways you can feel powerful.

Body language: Take your space, stand in a straight posture, distribute equal weight on both your feet and keep the chin parallel to the ground and your hands by your side. Gentle eye contact with everyone you interact with is a game changer to building a connection and influence. While you want to convey power, smile a little to also provide comfort and create a safe space for those around you.

Professional etiquette: Good manners and etiquette are the signs of a kind heart. They are the way to convey 'respect'. This a reminder to use the 3 magical words - sorry, thank you and please, appreciate and Acknowledge others through verbal communication, and communicate politely and assertively.

(With inputs from agencies)

