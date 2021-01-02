'This Is Us' star Justin Hartley confirms his relationship with Sofia Pernas with New Year's selfies

'This Is Us' actor Justin Hartley and actress Sofia Pernas have made their romance Instagram official on New Year's Eve, with selfies from their "quarantine den."

"Last minutes of 2020 here in LA. Bring on 2021! Happy New Year!" Hartley wrote on an Instagram sharing a black-and-white photo with Sofia.





Pernas, a Moroccan actress who stars on the CBS action-adventure drama 'Blood & Treasure,' followed suit on her social media. "Sayonara 2020, it’s been real. Happy New Year from our quarantine den to yours," she posted on her Instagram with a picture taken outside.





Hartley, 43, and Pernas, 31, were co-stars on the CBS soap opera 'The Young and the Restless.' Pernas also appeared on 'Jane the Virgin'. According to People, the couple has been dating since earlier this year and even had matching posts on their Instagram Stories.

Hartley filed for divorce from his second wife, a real estate agent, in November 2019, after two years of marriage. The end of their relationship was documented in the third season of Netflix's 'Selling Sunset'.

In an October interview on the Sirius XM show "Radio Andy," Hartley told host Bevy Smith that while he has a public life, "I will be very private about my personal affairs." But he also confirmed that "I'm really happy with where I am. I'm happy with my career, I'm happy with my personal life, I'm healthy, I'm safe, all of those things. I'm very thankful."