This Indian charity organisation is aiming to vaccinate 150,000 people on Independence Day

An Indian civic body is aiming to vaccinate around 150, 000 underprivileged people in India on the country's 75th Independence Day. The Robin Hood Army, a non-profit, civic body that is known to feed millions of underprivileged for the last 6 years has this year decided to vaccinate those who do not have access to apps and private hospitals amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

With help from leading technology companies, the Robin Hood Army has embarked on a nation wide campaign titled #mission28states🇮🇳 to fight the pandemic's biggest challenges- vaccine hesitancy and hunger.



The campaign which kickstarted a week before Independence Day had volunteers across the country spearheading mass vaccine awareness and drive. The aim was to vaccinate 150,000 people and feed 5 million citizens across the country.

Neel Ghose, the founder of RHA spoke to WION recently and revealed that it is through strategic partnerships with local municipalities and healthcare facilities that the campaign has been able to take shape. RHA is aware that many who are vaccinated will come from homeless families and providing food to such is an important part of the campaign. Not just the homeless but RHA has aimed to include the transgender community, aged destitutes and all those who need help the most.

RHA has also got able support from big tech teams that have come forward to provide the infrastructure for the mission: Uber is providing thousands of rides, WhatsApp has built a dedicated chatbot for the mission, and Google is providing millions of meals.

Interestingly, no money is involved in any of the partnership and it is just the human goodness that took precedence for this noble campaign.

Meet new age Robins: This India based civic body is feeding millions of homeless across the globe

The RHA is not new to such campaigns. Every year they launch massive food drives across the country to celebrate Independence day. Last year, the organisation had taken up the herculean task of feeding 30 million from mid- July to August. The mission was the largest food relief effort that any civic organization has ever put together.