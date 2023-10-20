The Loneliness Epidemic: Tackling isolation among seniors in a digital age

What is the first thing that pops into your head when you think of the term “Wisdom”? We sat for a chat with Mr Sanjeev Jain, an IIT alumnus who is also the founder of NEMA Eldercare. According to him, “Wisdom” is synonymous with the senior population of our country, our lovely older folks who bring with them a wealth of experience and stories that enrich our community every day. This broad category of people refers to those who have gracefully journeyed into retirement age, normally aged 60-65 years or above. After a lifetime’s worth of hard work and significant contributions to society, they deserve to live their golden years with comfort & respect. However, in today’s world, sadly, some are often considered a burden in society, because they need to be taken care of and newer generations have to cater to their needs - be it medical, physical or emotional support. Also, in India, sending seniors to aged care homes or acquiring help is believed to be taboo as a result of rash portrayal in media and a feeling of “abandonment” in society. For these reasons, elderly people do not get the enriched life that they deserve.

From our discussion with Sanjeev, we learned that loneliness has been a silent epidemic among seniors for decades, casting a forbidding shadow over their golden years. This feeling of isolation and disconnect has a wide-ranging effect on elderly people's physical, psychological, and social well-being. Even though elderly people are particularly vulnerable, the onset of the digital age offers enhanced opportunities to combat this disease.

Here we have listed the causes and consequences of the loneliness epidemic and how we can utilise technology to fight the feeling of isolation in older people.

What Causes the Loneliness Epidemic?

Loneliness among seniors is a complex issue that is impacted by a number of factors. The following are a few of the root causes:

1. Physical Health Challenges: The ability of elders to participate in social activities may be constrained by mobility problems, chronic diseases, and declining independence.

2. Social Isolation: Loss of friends and loved ones with growing age leads to social isolation.

3. Generation Divide: In this new era, where everything is digital, older people tend to lag behind due to limited access and not being that tech savvy.

4. Transportation Issues: Elderly people cannot travel or drive on their own. Lack of availability of transportation can be a massive problem in maintaining social connections.

What Are the Consequences of Senior Loneliness?

Loneliness among seniors bears consequences that extend far beyond solitude. According to a Senior Care Specialist, here’s how!

● Senior citizens tend to get lonely due to their age. Loneliness can lead to depression, anxiety, and cognitive decline among seniors, affecting their mental health.

● Loneliness can diminish the overall quality of life for seniors, affecting their emotional well-being as well as personal satisfaction.

● Elderly people continue to battle other diseases, and loneliness adds to that. A range of health issues, including heart problems and weak immune systems can be a repercussion of senior loneliness.

How Can We Use Technology and Social Activities to Tackle Senior Loneliness?

Technology in the digital age offers a ray of hope in resolving senior loneliness. Here are a few insider tips to help you tackle senior loneliness:



1. Social Media and Communication Apps: Websites and apps like Facebook, WhatsApp, and Zoom offer seniors simple ways to stay in touch with loved ones, even if they live far apart.

2. Online Communities: Seniors can interact with others who share their interests and hobbies by joining online communities that are tailored to like-minded individuals.

3. Tech Literacy Initiatives: Tech literacy programs can help seniors stay connected by bridging the digital gap by teaching them how to use digital devices and browse online.

4. Services for Telehealth: Telehealth services allow elders to consult with medical specialists while relaxing in their homes or comfort spaces, reducing the feeling of loneliness and enhancing access to healthcare.

Government Support and Community Initiatives

It is essential to pair technical solutions with government assistance, and community-based efforts to successfully tackle the epidemic of elder loneliness. You can do this in the following ways:

● Encourage seniors to utilise technology for socialising. Senior centres can also organise technological sessions, social gatherings, and support groups.

● Volunteers can give companionship and tech support, enabling them to feel more at ease using digital tools.

● Ongoing research should evaluate the impact of technology-based therapies affecting loneliness among seniors, allowing for strategic adjustments and enhancements.

● We can provide seniors with the care they need by working with the government, raising awareness about the value of home healthcare, assisted living, and independent living, and locating the best-aged assistance.

● By raising the intensity of hospitality services which include food, housekeeping and laundry, transport, safety and security, etc.

● In case of deteriorating medical conditions, consider moving to specialised care home providers.

Senior loneliness is a serious problem that has to be addressed right away. Technology is an effective tool in the fight against elder loneliness in the digital age because it gives seniors fresh ways to interact with their loved ones and the rest of the world. To guarantee that all seniors, regardless of their digital literacy or socioeconomic level, community initiatives and government assistance must be included, so that they can utilise the benefits from these solutions. The social stigma surrounding aged care homes must also be removed. Together, we can give our seniors a connected and meaningful life, enhancing their mental and physical health while easing the strain on healthcare systems. Also by bridging the gap of isolation, we can ensure that seniors experience the joy and companionship that they deserve in their golden years.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE