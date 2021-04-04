Taylor Swift reveals full tracklist of 'Fearless', Keith Urban joins the feature-list

Taylor Swift has learned the ways to tease her fans before giving out full details about her new albums. For the revamped version of her acclaimed 2008 album ' Fearless', the singer decided to go the cryptic way.



Swift kept the tradition alive throughout the years through her Easter eggs and most recently, through the re-release of her second album 'Fearless.'





After challenging fans to solve a series of anagrams to reveal new details about “Fearless (Taylor’s Version),”, the singer announced the full 27 songs tracklist to Instagram on Saturday, including six unreleased songs, one of which included a familiar name from Swift's past: Keith Urban.

“You cracked the codes and guessed all the From The Vault titles. 👏👏👏 ,” she wrote in the caption. “Here’s the full track list, my friends. I’m really honored that @keithurban is a part of this project, duetting on 'That’s When' and singing harmonies on 'We Were Happy.'”





She continued, reminiscing on her career from over 10 years ago, adding, “I was his opening act during the 'Fearless' album era and his music has inspired me endlessly.”

“I’m counting down the minutes til we can all jump into this brave world together, filled with equal parts nostalgia and brand newness,” she concluded the caption. “Head first, Fearless 💛”

Urban shared Swift's announcement to his Instagram Stories, writing, "@jackantonoff and @aarondessner asked if I'd join their band and I said hell yes!!"

"They said you're gonna love our lead singer - she's fearless," he added. "We got to sing together and were so happy, and I said that's magic when the stars align like that !!!!!"

Urban and Swift were able to share a sweet exchange on social media in September 2019 after the country artist covered her song “Lover” at the Washington State Fair.





MY HEART EXPLODED INTO CONFETTI HEARTS THANK YOU 🙏 💕💕💕😭 https://t.co/N7fUelR7cU — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) September 1, 2019

The Grammy-winning artist confirmed in November 2020 that she would be re-recording her older records following the sale of her masters.

In February, Swift revealed that the first album that would be re-released from her catalogue would be her sophomore album, “Fearless.”

She released “Love Story (Taylor’s Version)” officially at midnight on February 11, months after a snippet of the re-recorded version was featured in a Match.com commercial created by Maximum Effort, a creative company belonging to actor — and Swift's close friend— Ryan Reynolds.

The singer has also released one song from the vault ahead of the album's rumoured release of April 9, a song called “You All Over Me” featuring Maren Morris.