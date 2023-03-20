Spring equinox 2023: What is spring equinox & when will it occur? Here's all you need to know

Spring equinox 2023: The spring equinox will take place in March this year. Due to its occurrence in March, it is also known as the March equinox. In the astronomy world, the vernal equinox marks the first day of spring, and this is why it is called the spring equinox. It marks the beginning of a new season and is celebrated worldwide with different spring traditions, holidays, and festivals. Spring equinox also suggests the return of sunshine, warmer temperatures, blooming flowers and other seasonal effects. Spring Equinox is that special moment when neither of the Earth’s hemispheres is inclined towards or away from the Sun. But what is the equinox, and when did the spring equinox will take place this year?

Equinox 2023: What is the spring equinox?

As we all know, Earth is divided into two halves, called hemispheres- northern and southern. The equinoxes occur when neither of the Earth’s hemispheres is tilted towards or away from the Sun. As a result, the Sun is located directly above the equator and both hemispheres receive an almost equal amount of sunlight. After the spring equinox, the relevant hemisphere (northern one in March and southern one in September) tilts closer to the Sun, resulting in more hours of daylight, with early sunrises and late sunsets.

Equinox 2023: What happens when the spring equinox occurs?

At the equinox, both of Earth’s hemispheres receive equal sunlight, which results in equal lengths of night and day. The word equinox comes from the Latin word aeques (equal) and nox (night). According to astronomers around the world, the fastest sunsets and sunrises of the year happen at the equinoxes. On the autumnal equinox (which is exactly like the spring equinox but occurs in September, day and night are roughly 12 hours long each in most parts of the world.

Equinox 2023: When is the spring equinox?

In 2023, the spring equinox will occur on March 20 at 5:24 pm EDT (2:54 am IST). This falls on Monday and is the astronomical beginning of the spring season in the Northern Hemisphere and the autumn season in the Southern Hemisphere. In the Southern Hemisphere, it will occur on September 23 at 2:50 am EDT (12:20 pm IST).

Equinox 2023: What are the March equinox and September equinox?

For people living in the Northern Hemisphere, the terms like March equinox and vernal equinox are used for interchangeably for spring equinox because, in this region, the March equinox marks the beginning of spring and all the seasonal changes that come with it.

In the Southern Hemisphere, however, the seasons are reversed. That is why there the March equinox symbolises the beginning of autumn and therefore is called the autumnal equinox. To avoid this confusion, astronomers use the terms March equinox and September equinox.



