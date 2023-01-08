Spanish influencer Elena Huelva, 20, dies of cancer

Spanish influencer Elena Huelva passed away on January 3 after documenting her journey with cancer for nearly four years, according to a report by US-based entertainment portal E! Online.



Her family confirmed the death on Instagram, as per E! Online citing El Mundo."Since this morning, Elena has been dancing for you and looking at you from her star," the post read. It was posted with Elena`s signature hashtag#misganasganan''



"Thank you for everything," it further read.

In 2019, the 20-year-old influencer was diagnosed with Ewing`s sarcoma, a rare type of cancer.

Just before she passed away, Elena revealed that she was struggling with her health in recent weeks to her Instagram followers.