Sonam Kapoor dons classic pantsuit as she attends New York Fashion Week for Tommy Hilfiger

Renowned fashion house Tommy Hilfiger made waves at New York Fashion Week with the unveiling of its Fall/Winter 2024 collection, showcasing a spectacular runway show at the iconic Grand Central Station. A-list celebrities graced the event, including Kelly Rutherford and the ever-stylish Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, adding to the glamour and excitement of the occasion.

The Tommy Hilfiger brand paid homage to the vibrant energy of New York City, with each ensemble exuding sophistication and flair. Among the standout looks was Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's striking formal ensemble, which captivated onlookers with its timeless elegance and refined charm.

The Bollywood actress turned heads in a classic black pantsuit, featuring an oversized blazer adorned with vintage-inspired gold buttons and formal shoulder pads. Layered over a light blue and white pinstriped shirt, Sonam exuded confidence and grace in her impeccably tailored attire.

Adding a touch of whimsy to her ensemble, Sonam accessorised with nature-inspired brooches adorned with crystal droplets, elevating her look to new heights of sophistication. Complementing the ensemble were floor-length black pants with a wide-legged silhouette, offering both style and comfort.

Sonam's attention to detail extended to her choice of accessories, with minimalistic golden earrings and a statement ring perfectly complementing her ensemble. Paired with white formal shoes, her outfit exuded a sense of refined chic that left onlookers in awe.

Sharing photos from the event, Sonam wrote in the caption, "What an amazing experience @tommyhilfiger 36 hours in my fave (statue of liberty emoji) in an iconic location and a fabulous show.. the most fun I’ve had in a while! Thank you so much for having me.. can’t wait to come back!"

Check out the photos here!

The actress completed her look with a sleek and straight hairstyle. Her makeup too was on point, featuring well-shaped eyebrows, subtle eyeshadow, and mascara-laden lashes. However, it was her bold red matte lipstick that stole the show, adding a touch of drama and allure to her overall appearance.