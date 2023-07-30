Sobhita Dhulipala, Ishaan Khatter set the runway ablaze at India Couture Week as showstoppers| Watch

The glamour and grandeur of the fashion world took centre stage at the ongoing FDCI India Couture Week (ICW) 2023, and designers Rohit Gandhi + Rahul Khanna left the audience in awe with their stunning collection, Equinox, showcased on Day 5 of the prestigious event.

Adding star power to the runway, popular Bollywood actors Sobhita Dhulipala and Ishaan Khatter graced the ramp as showstoppers for the men's and women's couture collection, leaving an unforgettable impression.

The collection, Equinox, draws inspiration from "wintery walks with trellis designs on ancient metal fences, representing spots of floral hope and reflecting the change of seasons during Autumn Equinox".

Sobhita, known for her fierce and elegant style, exuded charisma and boss babe energy as she walked the ramp in a modern silver lehenga from the designer duo's collection. Her show-stopping ensemble featured a strappy bralette blouse with sequin embellishments, a super cropped midriff-baring hem, and a fitted bust, creating a contemporary and glamorous look.

Complementing the choli, Sobhita wore a matching lehenga skirt that boasted intricate sequin embellishments on a sheer overlay and a floor-sweeping hem with a thigh-high slit on the side. To complete the look, she donned a matching sheer dupatta adorned with tassels and sequin embroidery, featuring a long train at the back, adding a touch of regal elegance to her appearance.

Sobhita's styling was on point as she paired the ensemble with strappy heels and accessorised with stacked bracelets and rings. Her hair was pulled back into a sleek, side-parted hairstyle, allowing her radiant makeup to shine through. The actress sported a glossy nude lip shade, winged eyeliner, shimmery eye shadow, rouged cheekbones, and glowing skin, making her a true vision of beauty and grace.

On the other hand, the dashing heartthrob of Bollywood, Ishaan, turned heads in an all-black suit from Rohit Gandhi + Rahul Khanna's latest collection. The talented actor confidently walked the ramp shirtless, wearing a tailored black blazer featuring intricate shimmering embroidery and padded shoulders. The blazer's full-length sleeves and notch lapel collars added a touch of sophistication to the ensemble.

Ishaan effortlessly completed the look with matching black satin pants featuring a straight-leg fitting, exuding suave charm and sophistication. He accessorised the outfit with a quirky black necktie embellished with shimmering sequins on the front, adding a touch of playfulness to the overall look.

The actor's hair was styled in a side-parted wavy hairdo, and he sported black embellished loafers, which perfectly complemented his ramp appearance. A trimmed beard and rings provided the finishing touches to Ishaan Khatter's dashing and charismatic look for Rohit Gandhi + Rahul Khanna.

The showstoppers' captivating and dynamic presence on the runway truly elevated the fashion showcase to new heights, leaving the audience eager for more from the talented designer duo.

