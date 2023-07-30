Cardi B throws microphone at concertgoer who hurled a drink at her mid-performance | Viral video

Chart-topping rapper Cardi B, known for her hits like "WAP", is once again capturing headlines, but this time it's not solely for her music. A viral video has emerged showing the artist throwing a microphone at an audience member during a recent concert after the individual tossed a drink at her mid-performance. This incident occurred just hours after she displayed a similar outburst at a different show in Las Vegas.

The incident, which was captured in a video shared on Pop Base's Twitter account, took place during a daytime concert where Cardi B was energetically performing "Bodak Yellow". While singing, she was unexpectedly splashed in the face by a drink thrown from the audience. Without missing a beat, Cardi B swiftly reacted by grabbing the microphone she was holding and flinging it at the person responsible for the disrespectful act.

Cardi B throws microphone at audience member who threw a drink at her. pic.twitter.com/alLgHMFshb — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 30, 2023

Reacting to the video, a netizen wrote, "She did what was needed to be done! People need to stop throwing stuff at performers!" Another said, "When y’all gonna learn to stop throwing things at artists on stage, Cardi is not the only one." A third comment read, "This trend of attending female artists' sets just to attack them is disgusting and I hope everyone participating gets that energy BACK."

Interestingly, this wasn't the only time Cardi B showcased her frustration during her performances that weekend. The night before the microphone-throwing incident, she was performing at Drai's Beach Club when she became visibly annoyed with the DJ allegedly cutting off her songs prematurely. A video, shared by user kfen777, captured the moment when Cardi B expressed her discontent by shouting out her name before hurling the microphone at the DJ and then walking off the stage.

