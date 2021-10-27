Snoop Dogg's mother Beverly Tate passes away; Dwayne Johnson, Cardi B console

Snoop Dog's mother, Beverly Tate, is no more.

On Monday, Snoop Dogg announced the sad news to the world via a series of social media posts.

Also read: WION exclusive: Bhuvan Bam: Would've been unfair to release ‘Dhindora’ on OTT

"Till. We meet again," he wrote on one of his Instagram posts on her. In another, Snoop shared a picture of himself next to his mother, captioning it as, "Mama thank u for having me."

In one of the posts, Tate can be seen dressed up holding a bouquet of flowers. He captioned it as, "Thank u god for giving me an angel for a mother." "U taught me how to read and write how to struggle and fight and all l the facts of life... now you finally got ya wings mama. Godspeed," he captioned another.

Also read: Black actress Sharon Duncan-Brewster removed from new 'Dune' poster in China

In July of this year, Snoop had talked about his mother's health issues fans on social media. He had also shared a photo of her surrounded by her three sons. "Happy Sunday me and my brothers went to c mama today and she opened up her eyes to c us and let us know she still fighting," he told his followers at the time. "God is good thanks for all the prayers 1 day at a time," he had written.

Snoop Dogg's celebrity friends have come out and extended their support to the rapper paid in his hour of difficulty.

"I'm so sorry Uso. All our Johnson love and mana sent you and your family's way," Dwayne Johnson commented. "Sorry uncle snoop. Love and peace to your family," Cardi B mourned.

Also read: Chloe Zhao: Incredible that Kumail Nanjiani is a Bollywood hero in 'Eternals'

Snoop's mother was 70 at the time of her death.