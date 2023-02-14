Single ladies can now rent a boyfriend in this Indian city! Techie offers 'dating services' on Valentine's Day

Boyfriend on rent service: In countries like China and Japan, "renting a boyfriend" is no big task! However, such concepts are unheard of in other countries! And, that's why when a 31-year-old techie from the Indian city Gurugram, Shakul Gupta, started offering 'Rent a Boyfriend' services, he instantly went viral online and became an internet sensation in India.

In a now-viral post, Gupta revealed that he's offering his dating services to single women just to kill the feeling of loneliness during Valentine’s week. He also clarified that his intentions through this service are neither commercial nor sexual.

Posing with a banner on social media, the Gurugram man wrote, "Loneliness is underrated. I believe we hide our loneliness, especially well on Valentine's Day. As happy as I'd seem on the outside, I'd feel jealous watching my friends date. Before becoming a 'Boyfriend on Rent', I'd never been on a date in my life! To my disappointment, the women I asked out only saw me as a 'friend' too. Although self-love was helpful, I craved companionship & romance."

Further sharing his story, he revealed, "Hearing couples say 'I love you' to each other on V-Day would get on my nerves, for it reminded me of my inability to have a girlfriend & made me feel unwanted. However, it was through feeling alone that the idea of being a boyfriend on rent was born. I figured, 'There must be several other singles who feel as lonely as I do!'"

Gupta then shared how he started giving the services five years ago and what was his first post as a "boyfriend on rent" service provider.

"And I was right! 5 years ago, I wrote a post online, 'I'm a generous & open-minded man. I can give you my shoulder to lean on or be your friend this V-Day. I can double up as your make-up practice model, or if you prefer being lazy, I can make you any kind of food while you relax!' My post went viral & I got over 1000 messages from interested women; I was taken aback! I wanted to make my dates memorable for the women I was going to take out," Gupta wrote.



"And today, I've been on over 50 dates with lovely women. While my dates enjoy eating at fancy restaurants & going on long drives with me, I prefer the more intimate dates where I have deep conversations as I cook them a meal or star-gaze with them," the Gurugram techie continued.

Gupta also spoke about the trolls who call him names for running a "boyfriend on rent" service. He wrote, "Trolls call me a 'Gigolo', but the way I see it, my service helps my dates feel loved, desired, seen, & listened to. That's precisely why I get contacted."

To conclude, the 31-year-old penned, "And so I'm here to put myself out this V-Day again as a "Boyfriend on Rent." If you're feeling lonely or are in need of companionship, feel no shame in renting me so that I can give you the best date of your life!"

But the biggest question here is how much does he charge? Well, his services are absolutely free! Unlike the services you get in China and Japan that come at a hefty price of hundreds of dollars for an hour, Gupta just wants a smile from the ladies as a fee for his services.

Fun fact: In Japan, you can legally rent a girlfriend or a boyfriend via an app for a few hours. Since it can be dangerous, people are asked to follow some rules to go through the process. The service is only available from 6:00 AM till 11:00 PM to ensure the safety of girls. The price ranges between $30 to $150 per hour on the Japanese app!

