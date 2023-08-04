Say hello to Hijarbie, Barbie with a hijab: Meet the woman behind this doll

Carrying on with the pink trend, all thanks to the latest Hollywood film Barbie has been a huge success at the box office and a great conversation starter, there is now a doll that is here to break even more stereotypes and not conform to only a certain type of beauty definitives. A Nigerian artist, Haneefah Adam, has relaunched a Barbie and she’s called Hijarbie as she has her hair covered with a hijab and is seen dressed in modest attire with no skin show at all.

Sharing a version of Hijarbie with netizens, the African artist wrote, “This #Hijarbie is back” with a photo of a doll wearing a sugar-pink dress and hijab. The artist first showcased this Barbie doll in 2015 after noticing a lack of modest fashion or hijabs on the social media she followed. She then decided to make her own and set to work sewing a maxi shirt, blouse, and a black hijab for her Barbie.

The need for Hijarbie- Barbie with a hijab

On what motivated her to make Hijarbie, Haneefah said, “I didn’t see a doll that looked like me.” Haneefah has now designed about 70 outfits so far. She describes her work as a celebration of her culture and identity.

The reprised interest in Barbie and feminist messaging around the film prompted Haneefah to return with Hijarbie.“Barbie has created a new phenomenon, celebrating femininity, independence, and female power.”

Since creating her account, Haneefah has met with a lot of positive reactions from people around the world. In 2017, Mattel (the company behind Barbie) released the first Barbie doll that wears a hijab. This Barbie was modelled on the US Olympic fencer Ibtihaj Muhammad – a year after Haneefah had created her own version of the athlete. She was also thrilled to see a hijab-wearing Barbie in the Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling film. This Barbie is played by Fatumina Said Abukar.

