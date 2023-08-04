Say hello to Hijarbie, Barbie with a hijab: Meet the woman behind this doll
Story highlights
Amid a growing interest for the Mattel doll Barbie, there's an African artist who wants dolls to also look like her -- one with a hijab (headscarf).
Amid a growing interest for the Mattel doll Barbie, there's an African artist who wants dolls to also look like her -- one with a hijab (headscarf).
Carrying on with the pink trend, all thanks to the latest Hollywood film Barbie has been a huge success at the box office and a great conversation starter, there is now a doll that is here to break even more stereotypes and not conform to only a certain type of beauty definitives. A Nigerian artist, Haneefah Adam, has relaunched a Barbie and she’s called Hijarbie as she has her hair covered with a hijab and is seen dressed in modest attire with no skin show at all.
Sharing a version of Hijarbie with netizens, the African artist wrote, “This #Hijarbie is back” with a photo of a doll wearing a sugar-pink dress and hijab. The artist first showcased this Barbie doll in 2015 after noticing a lack of modest fashion or hijabs on the social media she followed. She then decided to make her own and set to work sewing a maxi shirt, blouse, and a black hijab for her Barbie.
trending now
The need for Hijarbie- Barbie with a hijab
On what motivated her to make Hijarbie, Haneefah said, “I didn’t see a doll that looked like me.” Haneefah has now designed about 70 outfits so far. She describes her work as a celebration of her culture and identity.
The reprised interest in Barbie and feminist messaging around the film prompted Haneefah to return with Hijarbie.“Barbie has created a new phenomenon, celebrating femininity, independence, and female power.”
Since creating her account, Haneefah has met with a lot of positive reactions from people around the world. In 2017, Mattel (the company behind Barbie) released the first Barbie doll that wears a hijab. This Barbie was modelled on the US Olympic fencer Ibtihaj Muhammad – a year after Haneefah had created her own version of the athlete. She was also thrilled to see a hijab-wearing Barbie in the Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling film. This Barbie is played by Fatumina Said Abukar.
recommended stories
recommended stories
WATCH WION LIVE HERE
You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.