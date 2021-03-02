Sarah Jessica Parker greets customers at her SJP store as it completes 7 years

‘Sex and The City’ star Sarah Jessica Parker launched her own designer footwear collection in 2014 and as she celebrates seven years of the shoe company having been successful, the actress greeted customers at her store in New York City.

Bracing the cold, Sarah Jessica Parker was seen wearing a cheetah print face mask held by a chain as she attended to customers at SJP Collections store in Uptown, Manhattan.

She wore a red-and-white checked babydoll shirt with a frayed hem paired with rolled-up denim jeans. The actress wore what looked like white leggings underneath her denims as she rolled the denim sleeves and showed off her heeled lace-up shoes with silver sparkly detailing.

Meanwhile, Sarah Jessica Parker has been in the news as her iconic show cum film ‘Sex and The City’ is making a comeback with a reboot titled ‘And Just Like That’ so we can safely assume we will get to see more of her iconic shoes and her style statement that has served as a style file for most of us.

Like the original show, the actress wants New York City to be a focal point of the storyline, only this time through the lens of the coronavirus crisis. On the same, she had earlier told The Hollywood Reporter: “New York shut down in a way that also affects lots of other people because it's the center of finance, it's the center of culture, one could argue, and its silence was deafening.”

Coming to HBO Max, the show will follow the next chapter in the friends' life.

Carrie Bradshaw will reunite with old gal pals Miranda Hobbes and Charlotte York, played by co-stars Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis. Kim Cattrall, who played Samantha Jones, is not returning.