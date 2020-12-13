Sam Smith responds to Shawn Mendes' apology for misgendering their pronoun

Sam Smith has responded to Shawn Mendes' apology for mispronouncing the former's pronoun. Mendes made a mistake when introducing Grammy-winning singer and songwriter at iHeart Radio Jingle Ball and immediately offered a heartfelt apology.

Mendes accidentally misgendered Smith, calling the singer "he" instead of "they" during an introduction on the show.

On Friday, Mendes took to his Instagram stories to apologize for the gaffe.

"Oh @samsmith I'm so sorry for referring to you as a ‘he' for your jingle ball introduction," wrote the "Wonder" singer. "It absolutely slipped my mind. Won't happen again. Sending you so much love! Also, you absolutely are one of the funniest people I've ever met!"



Smith responded graciously to Mendes' apology writing, "We're all learning together," Smith posted on their Instagram stories along with two heart emoji. They added, "Happy holidays, all my love xx."





In 2019, Smith had told actor and activist Jameela Jamil, "I am not male or female. I think I float somewhere in between." Then, in September of 2019, Smith came out as non-binary on Instagram, telling their fans and followers that their pronouns are "they/them."

"Today is a good day so here goes," Smith wrote in an Instagram post at the time. "I’ve decided I am changing my pronouns to THEY/THEM ❤ after a lifetime of being at war with my gender I’ve decided to embrace myself for who I am, inside and out."

The "Diamonds" singer has been open about their struggles with gender issues and body acceptance. They went on to say that although they were nervous about making the announcement, they are "privileged to be surrounded by people that support me in this decision."

Smith also anticipated that people would make mistakes as they adjusted to his decision but had one request for others.

"I understand there will be many mistakes and misgendering but all I ask is you please please try. I hope you can see me like I see myself now. Thank you."