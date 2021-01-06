Rita Ora dopped from prominent ad for flouting lockdown rules amid COVID-19

Singer Rita Ora’s laid back attitude towards COVID-19 guidelines in public spaces has led to a financial loss as she was recently dropped from being the face of the latest EE and Apple campaign.

She was a part of the augmented reality ad to celebrate the launch of the Apple 12 Pro in November, but hit the headlines shortly after when she was caught flouting strict COVID-19 rules twice. Rita Ora has now been dropped from the campaign according to reports.

A report in The Mirror stated that “EE took the lockdown breach very seriously and didn’t want to be seen to be endorsing her actions by having her as the face of their brand.”

The augmented reality ad saw Rita Ora dancing and singing to her single ‘Let You Love Me’ among London's picturesque skyscrapers while wearing a gold jumpsuit as an 'AR avatar’.

Rita Ora had recently flouted social norms in November when she was caught flying privately to Egypt and not quarantining afterwards, and throwing an illegal bash for her 30th birthday when gatherings were banned. She had even performed in Cairo on November 21.

Apologising for not following the mandate, Rita issued a statement that reads: “Hello all, I attended a small gathering with some friends to celebrate my 30th birthday. It was a spur of the moment decision made with the misguided view that we were coming out of lockdown and this would be OK… I'm deeply sorry for breaking the rules and in turn understand that this puts people at risk. This was a serious and inexcusable error of judgement. Given the restrictions, I realise how irresponsible these actions were and I take full responsibility. I feel particularly embarrassed knowing first-hand how hard people have worked to combat this terrible illness and being fully aware of the sacrifices that people and businesses have made to help keep us all safe. Even though this won't make it right, I want to sincerely apologise.”

The singer also paid a hefty £10k fine.