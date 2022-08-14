Rihanna grabs eyeballs in dramatic thigh-high boots as she steps out with A$AP Rocky

Rihanna stepped out for a late-night meeting in New York with her beau A$AP Rocky on Friday. Her sartorial pick grabbed people's attention both online and on the streets. The diva was at her casual best as she wore an oversized RZA concert tee with a black denim mini skirt. Her over-the-knee, slouchy denim boots gave an illusion of a pair of baggy pants. To accessorise, she used some gold chains and a green snakeskin purse.

Meanwhile, A$AP was seen wearing his signature purple Los Angeles Lakers hat, a colourful graphic tee and a comfy pair of denim jeans. He paired his OOTD with a brown plaid button-down and sneakers.

As Rihanna and A$AP's photos started going viral on social media, netizens gave their two cents on the 'Diamond' singer's fashion sense. One user wrote, "Rihanna is the finest woman alive." Another wrote, "It’s the

@RZA tee for me. Riri’s paying homage to the living legend from the 36 chambers of Wu." And, one netizen said, "She's still beautiful but those boots are butt ugly."

Rihanna in NYC. LOOK AT MOTHER!!

Rihanna and A$AP welcomed their first child together in May this year. The parents haven't announced their son's name in public yet.

Just months after her first child's birth, Rihanna reached another milestone in her career. She became the youngest billionaire on Forbes' list of the richest self-made women in the country. The singer is worth $1.4 billion, which puts her at No. 21 on the Forbes list.