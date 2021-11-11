Rapper Raftaar collaborates with 'Bajre Da Sitta' singer Rashmeet Kaur for a banger

One of the most respected names from the Indian hip-hop fraternity, Dilin Nair a.k.a. Raftaar, gave his fans a treat by dropping an extraordinary dance number ‘Ghana Kasoota’ with the ravishing Indian actor Surbhi Jyoti voiced by singer Rashmeet Kaur.



The launch of the track witnessed huge response and love from the fans and music lovers across the globe, as Raftaar and Surbhi went LIVE to countdown the release of the track with their fans.

The firecracker of a track embodies a mainstream appeal blending some desi swag with contemporary hip hop beats. The bouncy basslines, earworm melodies, catchy lyrics and Bollywood-esque soundscape lend to the track’s core narrative where the slang Ghana Kasoota means “Totally Awesome”



Available on all major streaming platforms, the brand-new festive drop features Kalamkaar signee and ‘Bajre Da Sitta’ and ‘Nadiyon Paar’ singer Rashmeet Kaur on the vocals alongside the 32-year-old rapper and music composer.



Marking a maiden on-screen pairing and oozing unmatched chemistry, the gorgeous Surbhi Jyoti best known for her roles in Qubool Hai, Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai and Naagin features alongside Raftaar in the official music video of the party song.

The stylized music video shot by music director B2gether Bros in the beautiful locales of Fairmont Hotel and Amer Palace in Jaipur, imbibes a contrasting palette of glossy urban hues and colourful vintage hues, which are further brought to life by eclectic freestyle-themed choreography curated by choreographer duo Piyush Bhagat and Shazia Samji.



Talking about this latest party number, Raftaar said, “The last two years have been quite taxing and trying for most people and with the onset of year-end festivities this month, I wanted to put out a track that is more celebratory and entertaining in spirit. ‘Ghana Kasoota’ is about waking up each day and feeling good about yourself irrespective of your circumstances. This song is all about letting your inner child free, grabbing your favourite dancing shoes and setting the floor on fire and it's been a while since humankind has done that!”



"‘Ghana Kasoota’ is a no-brainer fun party song that represents the no-fuss attitude of the millennials and how they live each day for what it is. If at some point of time, you feel like you are losing that swag from your life, you need to add this track to your playlist and it will certainly help you get the groove back," added Rashmeet Kaur.

