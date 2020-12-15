Rajkummar Rao sets fitness goals with his latest Instagram post, says 'work in progress'

Known for inspiring many with his acting prowess, Bollywood star Rajkummar Rao is now giving his fans fitness goals. The National -award winning actor showed off his toned physique in a new Instagram post.



Rao is seen sporting a shirtless look. The snap, which is captured in the gym showcased his perfectly shaped upper body and superbly toned shoulders.



Showcasing his chiselled physique, the `Stree` star yet again penned a creative caption which reads, "#WorkInProgress #NEWTAN (new body) To get a new look for a new character, need to get a new body and a new mindset. #BadhaiDo #Bemehnati (be hard-working)." Rao has been building up muscles for his new film 'Badhai Do' which is soon going to go under production.

Rao's post accumulated more than two lakh likes and saw fans gushing over Rao and flooding his comments section with red heart emoticons to appreciate his look.



The actor has been quite active on social media. Last month, Rajkummar announced that he is preparing a chiselled physique for a new role.



On the work front, the actor was last seen in a sports comedy-drama `Chhalaang` co-starring Nushrat Bharucha.