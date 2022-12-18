Quick, easy and tasty -This Christmas treat your loved ones with these delicious cookies

The most joyful time of the year is finally here. People from around the corner have gotten into the spirit of Christmas, decorating their homes with lights and Christmas trees, cooking tempting and delicious meals, and above all, eating all of it together.



When it comes to food, we make dozens of different dishes, but one staple thing without which Christmas is incomplete is everyone's favourite: cookies.

Cookies are one of the most popular treats that everyone loves to chew on when the entire family is sitting around chatting or watching television. So, this Christmas season, serve your family some fresh and crunchy cookies straight from the oven. We understand that baking is not an easy game for all, but to make your job easier, here we have curated some delicious Christmas cookie recipes that would not be time-consuming at all.





Choclate chip cookies:



Ingredients needed: Butter, eggs, vanilla essence, baking soda, water, salt, flour, and chocolate chops.



The easiest and most loved cookies! To make a chocolate chip cookie, first, take butter and mix white sugar. Blend the material well. Then add some eggs and vanilla essence in the bowl with the baking soda and flour. Then add some chocolate chips and walnuts.



After your dough is ready, give your cookies the shape you want on the baking sheet and place them in the oven.





Red Velvet Cake cookies:



Ingredients needed: Vegetable oil, eggs, and red velvet cake mix.



This one is the most simple and easy to make. Whisk the vegetable oil, eggs, and salt in a bowl together before adding the cake mix.



After the smooth dough is made, keep it aside for a few minutes. At the same time, prepare your baking tray and pour the dough onto the buttery surface.

No-Bake Chocolate-Oatmeal cookies:



Ingredients needed: Quick-cooking oats, peanut butter, unsweetened baking cocoa, vanilla essence, cups of sugar, milk,

butter.



If you are very busy with the guests and have no time for baking, don't worry; we have got you covered. No-Bake

Oatmeal Cookies will be the easiest thing you can make this season.



First, prepare a baking sheet with parchment paper. Note: Your tray should be ready before your mixture is prepared.



Second, make a hot chocolate mixture: heat cocoa, butter, vanilla, peanut butter, and milk in a saucepan, and make sure you whisk the batter continuously for about 1 or 2 minutes.



In the last step, add the oats and mix them well.



Then pick a spoon and start pouring the batter into the baking tray. Once you are done setting the tray, put the plate in the fridge and let the cookies set properly.





Peanut butter cookies:



Ingredients needed: butter, peanut butter, salt, eggs, sugar, baking soda, and flour.



To satisfy the taste buds of your fitness freak family member or guest. For the classic peanut butter cookies,

simply add peanut butter to a bowl and add sugar, flour, butter, baking soda, and vanilla essence, and then mix it well.

Pour it onto a baking tray and bake.

Note:

Decorate the cookies with colourful frosting, dry fruits, chocolate chips and sprinkles.