Queen Elizabeth shares heartwarming photo with Prince Philip ahead of the funeral

Before the final farewell to her Prince, Queen Elizabeth shared her favourite photograph with her late husband Prince Philip.



On the day of his funeral, the Queen shared a rare photo of them together. The picture shows the couple, who were married for 73 years, sitting together peacefully and simply smiling on a sunny day while sitting in the Coyles of Muick in Aberdeenshire near the Queen's Scottish residence Balmoral.

The photo – taken by the pair's daughter-in-law, Sophie-the Countess of Wessex in 2003. In the picture, Prince is reclining on the green grass with a bucket hat on his knee and the Queen sat next to him wearing a tartan skirt with a green shirt and a cardigan.

''The Queen wishes to share this private photograph taken with The Duke of Edinburgh at the top of the Coyles of Muick, Scotland in 2003. Photograph by The Countess of Wessex''. The caption reads.



''Her Majesty and the Royal Family are grateful for all the messages of condolence from around the world and have been touched to see and hear so many people sharing fond memories of The Duke, in celebration of his life.'' the caption reads further.

Although, this is not the first time the world is seeing the photo. Earlier, in 2004, the same photo was spotted during Queen's Christmas Day message, the framed photo was kept on a table in the Yellow Drawing Room at Buckingham Palace along with the other framed photo of Prince Charles.

Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, died on Friday at the age of 99. Queen Elizabeth II and Prince tied the knot in 1947 and since then, the pair became one of the royal family's longest relationships. Prince Philip was the royal consort for nearly 73 years, a record in the British monarchy.



The Duke will be laid to rest today in a state funeral at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor