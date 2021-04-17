Prince Harry will 'rush back' to Meghan Markle after Prince Philip’s funeral

Prince Harry has reunited with his UK family but as per the recent reports, the Prince will rush back to America after Prince Philip's funeral.



Harry will attend his grandfather's funeral and will fly back to the US within 24 hours of the funeral. Reportedly, he will be back to be with his pregnant wife Meghan Markle who is due to give birth in June.



Markle is not attending the funeral as she was advised by her physician not to travel’ because she is around six months pregnant with the couple’s daughter. As per the reports, she will reportedly be making 'special arrangements' to honour the late Royal.

According to The Sun, due to the limited number of attendees at the funeral on April 17, Buckingham Palace has asked that loved ones who are unable to attend make “private arrangements to remember the Duke of Edinburgh”.

This is his first return to the UK since the couple officially stepped back from their royal duties in 2020 and after the bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey. The Duke of Sussex was quarantining after his arrival at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor but will be released today ahead of the funeral.



The funeral is set to take place at St George’s Chapel.