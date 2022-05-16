Queen Elizabeth II makes her first appearance during a Platinum Jubilee celebration

Queen Elizabeth attended the final night of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations at the Windsor Castle auditorium that marked her 70-years of reign in Britain. She was greeted with a standing ovation at the Royal Windsor Horse Show. The star-studded celebration that commenced on Thursday was attended by celebrities like Tom Cruise, Helen Mirren and Katherine Jenkins.



The crowd cheered for the smiling Queen who was accompanied by her son, the Earl of Wessex, Prince Edward, as she walked to take her seat at the Royal Box. Before her entry into the castle arena, a tri-service guard of honour that consisted of the Coldstream Guards, RAF Regiment and Royal Navy were already in position, signalled to honour the Queen by the national anthem, played by the military musicians.

The Queen wore an ice-blue sequinned dress and draped a grey embellished shawl around her shoulder to guard against the chill.

Also Read: Queen Elizabeth II turns 96! How Queen's birthday is marked and why does she have two birthdays?

The Queen had recently cancelled several public events owing to bad health. The Queen was spotted on Friday's show, where one of the Queen’s horses emerged as a supreme champion.

For the first time since 1963, she had skipped the annual reading of the Queen’s Speech that was held on Tuesday.

Popular Hollywood face Tom Cruise, who is known for films like 'Mission Impossible' and 'Top Gun', while speaking to the media said he admires the Queen ‘greatly.’ "It is a real honour and privilege to be present at the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations in Windsor," said the Hollywood action star.

Also Read: Queen Elizabeth relies on homeopathic remedies during coronavirus outbreak: Report

In a statement, he further added, "What she has accomplished is historic. She has met presidents, world leaders, people from all walks of life. Not just Americans, but the world knows the dignity, devotion and kindness, that is what I have always felt about her. Someone that understands her position and has held it through a history that's just been extraordinary the past 70 years."

The production, titled ‘A Gallop Through History’, took the audience through more than five centuries of history and featured more than 500 horses and 1000 performers. The show has been dubbed as a personal tribute to the British monarchy that featured international and national military, equestrian and dance displays. The performance of the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery was praised by Cruise as "one of the most enthralling, thrilling, heart-in-mouth displays".

The Queen reportedly enjoyed The Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force's steel drum troupe performing a rhythmic version of Abba's Dancing Queen. The other highlights of the show included the Royal Cavalry of Oman filling the arena in their display of horsemanship and the precision marching and rifle-handling skills of the King’s Guard of Norway.

Also Read: Queen Elizabeth II attends first public engagement in months