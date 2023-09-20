Prince William, in New York, embraces city's lifestyle with a Central Park run

Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, recently enjoyed a true New York City experience during his visit to the United States. The Prince kicked off his day in Manhattan on Tuesday with a secret morning run in Central Park, giving him a glimpse of the city's vibrant lifestyle, reported People magazine.

The 41-year-old royal, known for his commitment to environmental causes, set off for his morning jog at approximately 7 am local time. It's no surprise that jet lag may have played a role in motivating the Prince to embrace the early workout, given the five-hour time difference between the UK and the US.

Prince William revealed his low-key outing during a discussion about his environmental initiative, the Earthshot Prize, at the Plaza Hotel. Vaitea Cowan, a previous Earthshot Prize winner, playfully inquired, "Is it true? Did you go running in Central Park this morning?"

With a smile, Prince William confirmed, "I did, Vaitea, yes. I decided to join the hordes of New Yorkers doing their morning routine. It was wonderful waking up in New York on a sunny morning rather than the rain we had yesterday. It was beautiful getting some fresh air this morning."

The run marked the beginning of a busy day for the Prince. Apart from his participation in a "fireside chat" at the Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit, Prince William's Earthshot Prize also unveiled the 15 finalists for this year's competition. The final winners will be announced at an awards ceremony scheduled for November 7 in Singapore, a journey that Prince William officially confirmed on Tuesday.

Previously, the Earthshot Prize awards were held in London in 2021 and Boston in 2022.

