Prince Harry's Living Legend of Aviation award sparks controversy; here's why

Next week, Prince Harry will be honoured with the "Living Legend of Aviation" award at the 21st Annual Living Legends of Aviation Awards in Beverly Hills for his "significant contributions to the aerospace industry". This decision has been met with criticism from British Army personnel and has sparked controversy.

The award ceremony, set to take place in Beverly Hills on January 19 and hosted by John Travolta, will see the Duke of Sussex join esteemed names like Buzz Aldrin and Neil Armstrong in the Aviation Hall of Fame. However, some military experts argue that Prince Harry's contribution doesn't warrant such a prestigious title.

Critics, including retired military officer Colonel Richard Kemp, have voiced their concerns, highlighting that while Prince Harry served commendably during his ten-year military tenure and completed two tours of service in Afghanistan, he did not distinguish himself significantly from other serving pilots. Colonel Kemp expressed his scepticism, stating, "He was a gunner in an Apache helicopter in Afghanistan, but so were many, many other people."

Kemp further emphasised that the recognition appears to be more about Prince Harry's celebrity status than his specific achievements.

Colonel Kemp told The Sun, "It is obviously because of who he is - not what he did. An Apache is crewed by two people - a pilot and a gunner. Harry was a gunner. He was number two in the aircraft. There have been some incredible aeronautical exploits from helicopter pilots in Afghanistan, Iraq, and other war zones. There are some extraordinary stories involving enormous flying skill and bravery. As far as I’m aware, Harry, though I commend him for going out there and doing it, did not accomplish feats like these."

Royal commentator Robert Jobson echoed similar sentiments, questioning the decision to honour Prince Harry in the category of living aviation legends. Jobson said, "I think the idea that Prince Harry is getting an award for being a living legend of aviation seems a bit daft. He's hardly Chuck Yeager or Amelia Earhart, is he? It devalues the word legend."

Several netizens, too, criticised the organisers for their decision of honouring Harry instead of "other worthy candidates". "Is this a joke? What is the legendary stuff that he has done? I am asking seriously! What the h**k has he done?” wrote one user on social media, according to the Daily Mail.