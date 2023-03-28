Prince Harry v/s Daily Mail publisher: Duke of Sussex returns to High Court for Day 2 of preliminary hearing

On Tuesday, the Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry, returned to the Royal Courts of Justice for Day 2 of a preliminary hearing in his lawsuit against Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL) over allegations of unlawful information gathering and phone tapping. He was joined by Sir Elton John and actor Sadie Frost on Day 1 of the preliminary hearings, which are expected to conclude on Thursday.

Harry was seen entering the central London court a few minutes after 10 AM. His presence in the courtroom, which interestingly was done entirely on his own volition and not legally required, has fueled major media coverage, turning millions of eyeballs on the preliminary hearing.

A spokesperson for Prince Harry recently spoke to Reuters and revealed that the Duke of Sussex wanted to be present for the hearing to signal public support for the case. And, it doesn't come as a shock since he has spent years criticising tabloid media and has openly talked about the negative effects some of the coverage has had on him and his family.

The lawsuit has been filed collectively by seven high-profile individuals including Doreen Lawrence, Elton John, David Furnish, Liz Hurley, Sadie Frost and Simon Hughes. Together, they have accused the Daily Mail and Mail publisher of "abhorrent criminal activity and gross breaches of privacy" in its efforts to obtain dirt on high-profile, prominent people.

Still, confused about the privacy dispute between the seven claimants and Daily Mail publisher? Here's a detailed report on the explosive lawsuit!

Here's a list of allegations made against Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL):

Hiring of private investigators to secretly place listening devices inside the claimants' cars and private properties.

The commissioning of individuals to surreptitiously listen in to, and record private phone calls.

Paying police officials for sensitive inside information.

Impersonation of individuals to obtain medical information from hospitals by deception.

Accessing bank accounts, credit histories and financial transactions through illicit means and manipulation.

Associated Newspapers has vehemently denied the allegations and wants the cases to be thrown out on the basis that they were brought too late. Now, the judge will decide whether the case will advance or be thrown out as the publisher has motioned for.

Harry has initiated several lawsuits in recent years. In 2019, he sued the owners of UK tabloids the Sun and the Daily Mirror over alleged illegal information gathering and phone hacking.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE