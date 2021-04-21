Prince Harry skips Queen Elizabeth's 95th birthday celebration as he joins back Meghan in California

Prince Harry- the Duke of Sussex- did not stay back for his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II's 95th birthday on Wednesday. Harry flew back to California shortly after Prince Philip's funeral which was held on Saturday.

According to reports, the 36-year-old flew into Los Angeles on an American Airlines flight that arrived Tuesday afternoon, and was driven to his home in Montecito, California. Harry joined back his wife Meghan Markle and son Archie, who did not attend the funeral owing to Meghan's pregnancy.

The Duke gave his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth's 95th birthday a miss which was celebrated in a small- scale at Windsor. The QUeen chose to not celebrate it in a grand way owing to her husband Prince Philip's death on April 9 and due to the ongoing pandemic.

Harry will undergo a 10-day quarantine recommended for international travellers by the CDC.

The trip to England was Harry`s first return to his native land in more than a year. Harry had received an icy reception and was ignored by senior royals including his father, heir to the throne Prince Charles.

The royal repercussions came after Harry told Oprah that he feels trapped by his family, some members of which he accused of being biased against his biracial wife and son, Archie.