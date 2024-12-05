New Delhi, India

Everything is fine between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and the two are not bothered by the countless divorce rumours spread online. As Prince Harry attended The New York Times' 2024 DealBook Summit in New York City, the royal addressed the divorce rumours and said that they were baseless.

When asked why they are doing independent events and not together, Harry said, "Because you invited me, you should have known!"

Harry discussed his life and speculations surrounding his marriage with Meghan Markle. Talking at length about it, Harry said, “Apparently we've bought or moved houses 10, 12 times. We've apparently divorced maybe 10, or 12 times as well. So it's just like, what?”

Public scrutiny on Harry and Meghan

Harry and Meghan’s lives have been under scrutiny ever since they got married. As a result, the duo decided to leave the United Kingdom and live a private life in the United States. Harry at the summit agreed that people were intrigued why the two were in different places at the same time – like he was in New York and she was in California.

When asked if it’s a good thing that people showed so much interest in them, Prince Harry said, "No, that's definitely not a good thing."

He added, “It's hard to keep up with, but that's why you just sort of ignore it. The people I feel most sorry about are the trolls...Their hopes are just built and built, and it's like, ‘Yes, yes, yes,’ and then it doesn't happen. So I feel sorry for them. Genuinely, I do.”

The divorce rumours started when Harry and Meghan were seen appearing separately at various professional engagements.

