Prince Harry at Vax Live Concert: We stand in solidarity with India battling devastating COVID

As the world gears to help India amid a resurgence in coronavirus cases, Prince Harry joins a long list of big names who have made their presence felt at ‘Global Citizen's Vax Live: The Concert to Reunite the World’ which “aims to inspire vaccine confidence worldwide and help get the COVID-19 vaccines to everyone, everywhere.”

Prince Harry gave a passionate speech at the event and said how we as a world are "at a defining moment in the global fight against COVID-19.”

The concert, he said, is a "celebration" of "the vaccinated frontline workers in the audience and the millions of frontline heroes around the world."

Addressing the frontline workers, Harry noted how they spent 2020 courageously and selflessly battling to protect everyone as well as how they "served and sacrificed, putting themselves in harm's way, that too "with bravery knowing the costs. We owe you an incredible depth of gratitude, thank you."

According to Harry, they cannot rest or truly recover until "fair distribution" of the vaccines is imparted "to every corner of the world." "The virus does not respect borders and access to the vaccine cannot be determined by geography. It must be accepted as a basic right for all and that is our starting point.”

According to Harry, in reality, particularly at the times COVID-19 pandemic, "when any suffer, we all suffer."

On India’s current situation, Harry said, "We must look beyond ourselves with empathy and compassion for those we know, and those we don't. We need to lift up all of humanity and make sure that no person or community is left behind. What we do in this moment will stand in history and tonight, we stand in solidarity with the millions of families across India who are battling a devastating second wave."