Poor hydration might result in 'biological ageing, chronic diseases and premature mortality'

A new study from the National Institutes of Health claimed that poor hydration among adults might result in faster ageing, a higher risk of chronic diseases. Those who do not have sufficient hydration are more likely to die younger.

The study titled—"Middle-age high normal serum sodium as a risk factor for accelerated biological aging, chronic diseases, and premature mortality" is published in the journal eBioMedicine.

Researchers have stated that they have tested a hypothesis that optimal hydration may slow down the ageing process in humans.

The results come when a rapidly ageing population poses challenges for biomedical research and public health. Experts are busy looking for mechanisms and implementing preventive measures that could slow down the ageing process.

The study author Natalia Dmitrieva said, "The results suggest that proper hydration may slow down aging and prolong a disease-free life." Dmitrieva is a researcher in the Laboratory of Cardiovascular Regenerative Medicine at the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute, which is a division of NIH.

The news release of the study mentions that lifelong water restriction shortens the lifespan and promotes degenerative changes in mice.

To conduct the study, researchers performed a large population-based observational study with a long 25-year follow-up. They acquired data from the Atherosclerosis Risk in Communities study with middle-aged enrollment. The researchers said that they used serum sodium, as a proxy for hydration habits.

To estimate the relative speed of ageing, the researchers e calculated the biological age from age-dependent biomarkers. After analysing the results, they assessed the risks of chronic diseases and premature mortality.

As per the news releases, the analysis showed that middle age serum sodium greater than 142 mmol/l is associated with a 39 per cent increased risk to develop chronic diseases. Meanwhile, if it is more than 144 mmol/l, there is a 21 per cent elevated risk of premature mortality.

The researchers mentioned that intervention studies are needed to confirm the link between hydration and ageing.

