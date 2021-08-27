Pooja Bedi trolled for anti-vaccine remarks, calling COVID protocols 'useless'

Pooja Bedi made headlines as she took on government over vaccine policy in India. She shared a post on Twitter in which she wrote that the vaccination drive against COVID-19 in India is “illogical and sinister”.

Taking to her Twitter handle, Pooja Bedi wrote: 'If 99% survive covid with or without the vaccine.. the govt needs to focus on isolating, vaccinating & masking THOSE who have COMBORBITIES & are in the risk bracket. NOT VACCINATE the whole world! & certainly not discriminate against unvaccinated! It's illogical & Sinister!”

In another tweet, she posed a question and tagged the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the United Nations, and other civic bodies. She wrote, “Is there a credible answer to this question? Why are 100% of the population being subjected to a vaccine when 99% survive Covid? The survival rate prior to the vaccine was 99% Survival rate post-vaccine is 99%.”

It didn’t end there as she further wrote that the COVID-19 protocols are “useless” and that “It's bizarre that u have to wear a mask in your own car with your husband beside u (but can kiss him at home without one). Even more bizarre that u get out of the car & can sit at a restaurant (without a mask) with your friends & amidst strangers. Useless protocols!”

Netizens reacted to her tweets as one user asked her to “shut up”: “Pooja, if we had to hear half-baked, half-assessed arguments against #CovidVaccine, we will log in to our Whatsapp groups. Do us a favour, please shut up @poojabeditweets”

Another user wrote, “How much research have you done on this topic before posting it. It’s so insane. Even the virus is mutating to survive and so we are. The drastic drop in severe cases and mortality, UK is the example.”

Check out some reactions here:

