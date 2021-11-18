Pete Davidson rings in 28th birthday with rumoured girlfriend Kim Kardashian

Saturday Night Live (SNL) star Pete Davidson rang in his 28th birthday with rumored new girlfriend Kim Kardashian, according to media reports and pictures shared by Flavor Flav.



On Wednesday, the 'Flavor of Love' star shared two pictures of himself with the rumoured couple just a day after Davidson's birthday on November 16.

The gang was also joined by Kardashian’s mother, Kris Jenner, who showed up to the private party wearing brown and black SKIMS loungewear.



Kardashian looked hot as she was seen wearing only the bottom half, with Davidson wearing its matching top.



“FLAVOR FLAV::: celebrating my adopted son Pete Davidson’s birthday wit the legendz @kimkardashian and @krisjenner 🥳🎂,” the rapper captioned his photos.



“Pete,,, I never took a clock off my neck to give to someone and you will be the last person I do this for,,, it lookz real good on you,,,, happy birthday,,,,”

Kim Kardashian was first spotted holding hands with Pete Davidson at Knott’s Scary Farm in Southern California. Interestingly, this eye-rolling event happened just days after her 'SNL' debut. The pair had also locked lips during a sketch.

Reportedly, Kardashian then flew off to Davidson’s home in NYC, where the pair went on solo as well as group dates in Staten Island and Manhattan.



"This is not a stunt. Kim doesn’t need to do that, that’s not her style. There’s plenty of other things she could do to get attention. It’s super early, but there’s interest from both sides. The hard thing is putting a label on whatever this is," a source close to the reality star said of the duo's blossoming connection.

