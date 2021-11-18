HIMYM spinoff 'How I Met Your Father' finally has a premiere date

We have a date for the premiere of ‘How I Met Your Mother’ spinoff and it is January 18, 2022.

The new show ‘How I Met Your Father’ made the announcement in a video featuring stars Hilary Duff, Francia Raisa, Suraj Sharma, Tien Tran, Chris Lowell, and Tom Ainsley.

The show ‘How I Met Your Father’ is written by Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger. It sets the same premise as in the near future, Sophie (Hilary Duff) tells her son the story of how she met his father: a story that catapults us back to the year 2021 where Sophie and her close-knit group of friends – Jesse (Lowell), Valentina (Raisa), Charlie (Ainsley), Ellen (Tran) and Sid (Sharma) — are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options.

It was recently announced that ‘Sex and the City’ star Kim Cattrall has been cast in the role of Hilary Duff’s Sophie in the future, who is telling her son the story of how she met his father, much like Josh Radnor (and Bob Saget’s) Ted Mosby did in the original series.