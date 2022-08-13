Over-the-top shades that are in this season

One accessory that I cannot leave my house without is a nice pair of sunglasses that do not just protect my eyes from harsh sunrays but also take my OOTD a couple of notches higher on the style quotient. The easiest way to amp up any look is to add a pair of glasses to it. You can either go for a black pair of shades that go with every ensemble or a matching pair that complements your outfit.

We all know how important it is to look trendy and stylish at all times. And, the best way to do so is by regularly upgrading our closet and adding new items that are trending online.

Be it the viral futuristic shades from Kanye West's Yeezy line or Cardi B's pink-tinted square glasses, several styles of sunglasses are making waves this season. Take a look!

Bella Hadid wore this cool pair of black shades for a Balenciaga photoshoot.

You can never go wrong with oversized black square shades. Beyonce loves them too!

Kim Kardashian and North posed in Kanye West's Yeezy sunglasses and gave us all major style goals.

Cardi B's pink-tinted shades will look great on any monochrome pink ensemble. Just make sure that you opt for pink hues while doing your makeup.

Which pair did you like the most? Tweet to us at @WIONShowbiz.