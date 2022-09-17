Nutritionist shares 13 expert tips to manage health during festive season

In India, the festival season is all about deep-cleaning the houses, getting all dolled up, and, most importantly, indulging in a wide range of delicious delicacies. And, when there is tempting food within easy reach, self-control can be a major challenge. Diets go down the drain, overeating results in weight gain and we end up feeling low for weeks after a few days of celebration. We all go through this, trust me!

Now that the festival season has begun, it becomes that much more important to keep a close watch on our eating habits and physical activity along with personal hygiene. It's no secret that most of us put on weight after consecutive feasting at celebrations. However, many might not know that all of this can be prevented. With the right set of tips and tricks, you can come up with strategies to prevent binge eating and get back on track.

While speaking exclusively to WION, Dr Pankaj Kumar, nutritionist and founder of Diet Plus Minus, has shared 13 tips to keep one's health in check during the festive season. Scroll to read!

Here are 13 expert tips for celebrating the holidays to the fullest.

1. Try eating more raw vegetables and fruits

This time of year is notorious for overeating, especially when it comes to fried, fatty, and calorie-dense foods. Consuming a diet rich in fruits and vegetables is highly recommended. They have a lot of beneficial nutrients and fibre but very little fat. You are able to keep your bowels healthy, your skin glowing, and your calorie intake under control. Oranges, watermelons, tomatoes, spinach, amlas, and carrots are among them. Even though kids have a tendency to eat too much candy, it's still a good idea to set limits.

2. Eat home-cooked food

You should probably make your own sweets instead of buying them at the store. That way, you can control what goes into it and enjoy the pride of making something from scratch.

3. Reduce your serving size

Most people overeat at celebrations. It's fine to let safety be your guide when you're in a celebratory mood. When friends and family throw parties, it's hard to avoid both sweet and savoury treats. However, we can reduce our portion size to avoid health-related concerns. If you yourself are throwing a party, use grilling and baking methods to cook instead of frying.

4. Stay hydrated

During the holiday season, make sure everyone in the family, especially the kids, is drinking enough water. You can also include lemon water in your diet as it will help eliminate harmful substances from your body and act as a detoxifying agent.

5. Exercise frequently

Take part in some form of physical activity for at least 45 minutes every day, whether that's at home or at the gym. It's best to exercise between 10 and 11 in the morning or 5 and 6 in the evening, as that is when most people are at their peak levels of alertness and restfulness. A quick burst of activity, like a brisk walk or jog, can do wonders for your energy levels.

Also read: Exercising regularly and engaging socially helps you with ageing, says expert

6. Have a light and healthy breakfast

Eating fruit or dry fruits first thing in the morning is not only good for you but also helps you avoid snacking for the better part of the day. In turn, reducing your intake of fatty, sugary, and fried foods can aid in keeping your weight in check.

8. Do not starve

Before going out to a party or dinner, most people skip their meals. They believe that by avoiding one meal per day, they will be able to reduce their calorie intake. They are employing a strategy without realising the potential consequences. There is a direct correlation between skipping meals and later binge eating, which can lead to unwanted weight gain and discomfort. Dr Pankaj Kumar suggests following a regular diet and not skipping meals to reduce calorie intake. Just make good decisions when you're out and about, and you'll be fine.

9. Avoid fried food

High-fat diets have long been linked to health problems. Be wary of it because of the correlation between it and the development of heart disease and obesity. But not all deep-fried foods are unhealthy. What matters most is how much and what kind of food you eat. Basically, don't recycle the oil. Only ghee that has been made at home can be recycled. You should stay away from air-fried and microwaved foods because they can trigger sugar cravings and leave you feeling acidic.

10. Beverages

It's best to wait at least an hour after eating before having an alcoholic beverage. To prevent indigestion and gastric issues, he suggests, "Eat well before drinking." Combine your alcoholic beverage of choice with water, ginger, and mint leaves. You could try some lime soda or coconut water if you're looking for something non-alcoholic. It's best to steer clear of mixed drinks altogether because of the high-calorie content, both alcoholic and non-alcoholic. During the holiday season, it is best to limit the consumption of alcoholic beverages.

11. Get some nourishment before you head out of the door

If you want to control how much you eat at dinner, it's best to have a small meal at home before going out. If you eat a light, nutrient-rich snack before a big meal, you won't feel as bloated as you would otherwise. The consumption of either fresh or dried fruits is recommended.

Also read: Predisposition to alcohol abuse is inherited, needs personalised treatment: Addiction expert

12. Keep an eye on your vitals

Make sure you or any member of your family, who takes medication for conditions like diabetes, hypertension, or asthma, takes it as prescribed and at the prescribed times. It is especially important to monitor your health at this time of year.

13. Eating at inappropriate hours is not recommended

Many of us are in a celebratory mood during this part of the year, so it becomes a common practice to eat super later at night. However, the doctor suggests that eating at late hours can have negative effects on your digestive system. This is because as the night wears on, the body's metabolism naturally slows down. This can cause you to gain weight.

Here are some more quick health tips for fitness enthusiasts:

a) Replace fried dishes with steamed dishes

b) To maintain good health include fruits in your diet

c) Avoid binge eating, as it can develop multiple health problems

d) Stop eating when you're full

e) Substitute fruits, dry fruits, and dark chocolates for candy and chocolate when giving gifts