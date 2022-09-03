Predisposition to alcohol abuse is inherited, needs personalised treatment: Addiction expert

Henry Kranzler, a psychiatry professor and director of the Center for Studies of Addiction at the University of Pennsylvania’s Perelman School of Medicine, has revealed that the predisposition to alcohol abuse can be inherited from relatives.

''We found that drinking more than about one drink a day was associated with reductions in brain volume, which could have cognitive effects,'' SCMP quoted him as saying.

The addiction expert believes that the treatment for excessive drinking is tailored according to an individual’s genetic makeup.

With many thousands of gene variants influencing it, more time and research are needed as per Kranzler whose work has focused on the genetics of substance dependence.

''Currently, the US National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism recommends that women drink no more than an average of seven drinks a week, and men no more than 14. I would submit that’s too much for men, but probably about right for women,'' said Kranzler.

Highlighting how his research uncovered the genetics of alcoholism, Kranzler said people are more vulnerable to alcohol use disorder if a close relative has it.

He points out that we have not yet reached the stage where knowing more about the genetic component of alcohol use disorder paves the way for personalised treatment.

Kranzler believes that with the help of polygenic risk scores there is a way to prescreen people to see if they are vulnerable to developing an alcohol use disorder.

