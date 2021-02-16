Noah Centineo talks about his prep for DC's 'Black Adam' movie

Noah Centineo is all set to play DC superhero Atom Smasher in the upcoming 'Shazam!' spin-off 'Black Adam'.

Recently, the 24-year-old, known as the internet's boyfriend with his roles in cutesy films like 'To All The Boys' franchise, revealed the extensive preparation that has gone into bulking up for the role so far.





Speaking to an Australian radio show, Noah said he would train for hours and eat more than 6,000 calories per day. "Last time I gained I was eating 6,500 calories a day, but this time will not be as bad," Noah said, as production is due to begin in the coming weeks.

Noah shared that he was also at the gym for 'two hours every day' doing high-intensity interval training.

Talking about his extensive diet, the actor revealed that he was eating a very large breakfast each day, which included at least 12 eggs, steak, potatoes, and two bowls of oatmeal.



In March last year, Noah revealed he had already gained '30lbs of lean muscle tissue' for the role. He shared a video from the gym of himself leg-pressing 810lbs (367kg), and said by the end of his initial training he was able to leg press 1,008lbs (457kg).



After years of rumours, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson confirmed in 2014 he was bringing antihero Black Adam to life on the big screen. The character was originally meant to appear in DC's 2019 film Shazam! Black Adam is scheduled to begin filming in the coming months in Atlanta, Georgia.