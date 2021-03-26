Noah Centineo looks unrecognisable as he beefs up for 'Black Adam', see pics 

Teen heartthrob Noah Centineo is undergoing a major physical transformation of his next project and fans are surely not complaining.



On Wednesday, the 24-year-old actor's personal trainer, Kirk Meyers, shared a series of videos and pictures of Centineo as he trains to star in the forthcoming DC Comics film, 'Black Adam'.



Centineo can been seen pumping iron and putting in work to get that dream body.



"SUPER PROUD of LEGEND @ncentineo for making moves and SMASHING SUPERHERO TRAINING," Meyers wrote alongside the post.

Earlier, this week Centineo too had shared some photos showing off his tined physique and captioned the post as, " Thirst trap by @kirkmyersfitness"

His comment section exploded with encouraging posts from fans. Even his 'To All the Boys franchise costar, Lana Condor commented on the photos. "Noah. You look amazing," the actress wrote alongside three fire emojis.