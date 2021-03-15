Model Karlie Kloss welcomes first child with husband Joshua Kushner

Supermodel Karlie Kloss is now a mother as she and husband Joshua Kushner welcomed their first child.

Sharing the news, Joshua Kushner wrote, “Welcome to the world” along with a picture of the newborn.

They had first made the pregnancy announcement in October last year. She had shared several snaps of her baby bump with fans on her social media profile. Sometime in November, Karlie Kloss had bared her bump as she posted a sweet video of herself saying “hello” to her little one”.

Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner married in October 2018 in a small ceremony in New York. In June 2019, they celebrated the wedding with a star-studded party in Wyoming with guests like Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom and close friend Derek Blasberg in attendance.