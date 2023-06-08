Miss World 2023 beauty pageant is coming to India! 71st edition of the pageant to be held on this date

India is going to host the Miss World 2023 beauty pageant. Nearly three decades after the first Miss World pageant was held in Mumbai, India,(in 1996) the beauty pageant makes a comeback to the country. On Thursday, during a press conference in New Delhi, the Miss World Organization made the announcement in the presence of Ms. Julia Morley, the Chairperson and CEO, Miss World Organization and Miss World 2022, Karolina Bielawska.



In a statement shared by the organisation, the Miss World Organization revealed that it chose India as the host country as it recognized the "nation's rich cultural heritage, its commitment to promoting diversity, and its passion for empowering women."



The 71st Miss World 2023 in India will promote charitable causes through philanthropic activities, inspiring contestants to make a positive impact in their communities and contribute to society.



Several Indian beauties have won the coveted crown in the past years. From Rita Faria to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Priyanka Chopra to Yukta Mukhey, India has had many beautiful women winning the crown.

On the occasion, Chairperson and CEO, Miss World Organization, Ms. Julia Morley expressed, “I am delighted to announce India as the new home of the 71st Miss World Final! I have had a great affection for India from the first moment I visited this incredible country more than 30 years ago! We cannot wait to share your unique and diverse culture, world-class attractions and breathtaking locations with the rest of the world. Miss World Limited and PME Entertainment are joining forces - to produce an extraordinary Miss World Festival. 71st Miss World 2023 will showcase the Achievements of 130 National champions in their one-month journey across “Incredible India” as we present the 71st and most spectacular Miss World final ever. I’d also like to thank Dr. Syed Zafar Islam for his support in making this possible”



71st Miss World 2023 promises to be an extraordinary platform that celebrates the essence of beauty, diversity, and empowerment. Contestants from over 130 countries will gather in India to showcase their unique talents, intelligence, and compassion. They will participate in a series of rigorous competitions, including talent showcases, sports challenges, and charitable initiatives, all aimed at highlighting the qualities that make them exceptional ambassadors of change. There will be several rounds to shortlist participants taking over a period of one month before the grand finale scheduled in November/ December 2023.

Jamil Saidi, Chairman, PME said, “The 71st Miss World Festival is in the most deserving country, to showcase this magnificent event. It enables representatives of 140 countries to come and experience Incredible India!”

“India prepares to welcome the world with open arms with the 71st Miss World 2023 and showcase the country's grace, beauty, and progressive spirit. Join us in celebrating the power of women to make a difference, as we embark on this extraordinary journey together.” Miss World 2022, Karolina Bielawska said.

The Miss World pageant holds a long-standing reputation for celebrating the beauty and intellect of women, going beyond physical appearances. It is a platform that empowers women to raise their voices, advocate for causes close to their hearts, and foster positive change on a global scale.

The Miss World Organization is the oldest and most prestigious international beauty pageant in the world. The organisation was established in 1951.



