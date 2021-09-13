Megan Fox flashes G-string in naked see-through dress at MTV VMAs 2021

Megan Fox's daring dress at MTV VMA's grabbed eyeballs for obvious reasons!



Megan made head turns with her red carpet look at the 2021 MTV VMAs at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Sunday. With boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly by her side, Fox wore a revealing sheer dress. MTV VMAs 2021: Complete list of winners

The 'Jennifer’s Body' beauty was too hot to handle as she flashed a G-string in a completely sheer custom Mugler midi dress sprinkled with red and silver crystals, worn with an embellished thong underneath. She accessorized her steamy look with Lorraine Schwartz earrings and Jimmy Choo heels.





Fox seemingly channelled Rose McGowan's iconic "naked" dress from the 1998 VMAs. Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X take top prizes at Video Music Awards



Fox shared three photos of her and her beau in the smoky OOTDs on Instagram. "Daddy’s gonna win a VMA," she wrote in the caption.

Kelly went bold too, in a bright red high-shine metallic Dolce & Gabbana suit with pearls studded on his face.



Kelly shared in an interview before the red carpet during the VMA pre-show and talked about their matching outfits. "It's 50/50, this one she took the lead and I get the pleasure of having her on my arm all night," Kelly said and added, "She's beautiful."