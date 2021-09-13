From Jennifer Lopez to Megan Fox: All the wild outfits from 2021 VMAs
Every year, MTV VMAs red carpet brings plenty of extra and out of the box fashion. This year, we’ve got to see some steamy hot pieces of fabric to some wild couple entries. Take a look at some of the top fashion moments from the musical event.
The 'Montero (Call Me By Your Name)' hitmaker showed up to the big event wearing a stunning Atelier Versace custom suit sprinkled with crystals and finished with a long train.
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly always manage to take the spotlight.
The wild couple walked the red carpet with a steamy look. Megan nearly-nude sheer number by Mugler with subtle shimmery embroidery, worn with an embellished thong underneath. Kelly went bold too, in a bright red high-shine metallic Dolce & Gabbana suit.
Normani
Normani sexy and sophisticated look was something different and eye-catching. The 'Wild Side' singer wore a leather two-piece skirt set for the night. The white mini and cropped jacket combination showed off her toned abs, meanwhile, she kept the rest of the look simple with a sleek braid and subtle silver accessories.
Jennifer Lopez
After making her love with Ben Affleck red carpet official at Venice Film Festival, Jennifer Lopez looked smoking hot at VMAs.
The singer wore a David Koma dress featuring a black crop top with a reverse plunging neckline, she paired it with a mini skirt with mirror detailing all over it.
Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish rocked in her signature baggy style once again. The 19-year-old music star donned an oversized all-black look featuring a long-sleeved jumper, with a skirt that features subtle floral detailing towards the end.
Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker made their red-carpet debut as the couple attended the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards together in Brooklyn, New York.
The couple matched in all black, with Kardashian's wearing a vintage sexy black leathery outfit with lace detailing while Travis was shirtless underneath the black blazer, which was studded with spikes at the shoulder.
Kacey Musgraves
Kacey Musgraves purple feathered look by Valentino Haute Couture was the eye-catcher. Her dress featured a mini purple dress with long red gloves and all matched with a big feathery cap.
Paris Hilton
Paris Hilton knows how to shine! The stunner amplified the glamour as she donned a dazzling sparkly silver dress and proudly put her signature long legs on display in the tiny piece.
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello
Like her movie, 'Cinderella', Camila channelled her inner modern and empowered princess with a fairytale-worthy gown. Camila colourful satin ensemble featured a corset with massive bow detail at the hip and all were matched with a red skirt fell all the way to the ground. Meanwhile, Shawn Mendes wore a baggy cream suit.