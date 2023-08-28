Meet Shweta Sharda, the newly crowned Miss Diva Universe 2023
The Miss Diva Universe pageant was held in Mumbai on Sunday. Shweta Sharda will be representing India at the 72nd Miss Universe pageant later in November this year in El Salvador.
Mumbai-based Shweta Sharda won the Miss Diva Universe 2023 crown on Sunday. The dancer-model will be representing India at the 72nd Miss Universe pageant later in November this year in El Salvador.
The Miss Diva Universe pageant was held in Mumbai on Sunday and Delhi’s Sonal Kukreja emerged as Miss Diva Supranational 2023 and Karnataka’s Trisha Shetty ended up as the runner-up of Miss Diva Universe 2023. Kukreja will represent India at the 12th edition of Miss Supranational.
The winner, Shweta Sharda wore a gold and brown shimmering thigh-high slit gown for the grand finale of the event. She got emotional as her name was announced as the winner and last year's winner Divita Rai crowned her.
Who is Shweta Sharda?
Born in Chandigarh, Shweta moved to Mumbai at the age of 16. According to the Femina Beauty Pageants website, Sharda had a difficult few years in Mumbai owing to financial hardships.
The 22-year-old was raised by a single mother and called her mom the most influential person in her life, during the final Q&A round at the pageant.
Shweta finished her education under the CBSE board and is pursuing her graduation through the Indira Gandhi National Open University, according to Femina Beauty Pageants.
Shweta has been a known face on TV- having participated in several dance reality shows on Indian television like Dance+, Dance Deewane, and Dance India Dance, better known as DID. She participated in Jhalak Dikhlaja as a choreographer as well.
She also mentioned her proudest life accomplishment on the pageant page, “When I got a chance to work and teach my dancing to India’s most loveable actors I have seen on television or the big screen, like Deepika Padukone, Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Mouni Roy and Vaibhavi Merchant, the evergreen diva Madhuri Dixit!”
She has also done a music video opposite Bollywood actor Shantanu Maheshwari for the song Mast Aankhein, which has been sung by Zubin Nautiyal and Tulsi Kumar.
