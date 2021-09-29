Maluma dating Kim Kardashian? The singer responds

Colombian singer-songwriter Maluma is not alien to celebrity link-up rumours but the most recent--and by far the biggest name--to be attached to his was Kim Kardashian.



It was reported that Kim got involved with the 'Medellín' singer right after she filed for divorce from Kanye West.



In an interview with a global entertainment and lifestyle magazine, Maluma said that he doesn't know how and where it began. "I don’t even know! Right? We were together at the Dior show. I met her for the first time there," he shared. "I was also there with Kourtney (Kardashian)."

Kim and Kourtney Kardashian had attended the Dior Men's Fall Runway Show in December of 2019 in Miami where Maluma was present as well.



"People just started talking about it. I don’t know why they started asking her that. Maybe because she was getting her divorce and everything, you know?" he told another magazine, reportedly.



What is the current equation between Kim Kardashian and Maluma? "We are good friends. We don’t talk that often, but yeah, we are good friends and we always wish the best for each other," he reportedly said.



In a special 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' reunion episode, Kim had addressed the rumours too.

"I've seen him a few times, always in Miami, such a nice guy," Kim said about Maluma, while denying the dating rumours.



For the unversed, Maluma is close friends with Scott Disick, Kourtney's ex partner. Disick has, in fact, appeared in Maluma's 'Sobrio' music video earlier this year.

