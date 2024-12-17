New Delhi, India

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are spreading holiday cheer as they released their Holiday Card for the year featuring their family of two babies and dogs. The holiday card features their two children, Princess Lillibet and Prince Archie as they run towards their parents. The photo shows them enjoying their family time together while their faces don’t face the photographer.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex dropped the holiday card on December 16.

Lillibet and Archie have grown up in new holiday card 2024

It’s a rare sight, most would agree since Harry and Meghan make conscious decisions of not letting paparazzi get hold of the faces of their kids. The kids are usually guarded from the cameras. We can see Lillibet growing taller with her red hair flowing as she runs towards her father in the picture. Harry looks involved.

"On behalf of the office of Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Archewell Productions and Archewell Foundation," the card's message said on a deep green background. The montage featured five other shots of Prince Harry, 40, and Meghan, 43, during their trips to Nigeria and Colombia this year. "We wish you a very happy holiday season and a joyful new year."

The last time we got to see Lillibet and Archie was in December 2022 as the two made a brief debut in the couple’s docuseries Harry & Meghan. The documentary is streaming on Netflix.

This card is meant for all while the couple have shared more intimate snaps with close family and friends.

Harry wants to keep the lives of his children private

PEOPLE reported recently that Prince Harry is eager to keep his children's lives private to protect them. A friend said at the time, "Harry has been reluctant to show his children publicly, not out of a desire to hide them but to protect their privacy and safety from potential threats. He wants them to lead as normal a life as possible without the fear of kidnapping or harm. As a dad and husband, Harry is determined to ensure that history doesn’t repeat itself.”

This year, the couple continued tradition by including The Archewell Foundation in their season's greetings. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex established the charity as a vehicle for their philanthropic work in 2020, and have involved Archewell in the release of their holiday card for the last three years.