Lady Gaga on boyfriend Michael Polansky: He is my whole life

Lady Gaga seems to be head over heels in love with boyfriend Michael Polansky.



In a recent interview, the 'House of Gucci' star revealed that her personal life comprises her man and three French bulldogs.



“My dogs and the man that I love are my whole life,” the singer-actor was quoted as saying by a leading news website.

Two of Lady Gaga’s pets--Koji and Gustav--were taken from her after her dog walker, Ryan Fischer, was shot in February of this year. However, they were safely returned to her later. Gaga's third dog, Asia, was not taken by the armed men. They were identified and arrested by police. The culprits revealed they did not know the pets belonged to Gaga and targetted them only for their high market value.



“Everybody’s OK. Everybody’s healing. I pray for Ryan all the time. I’m so grateful that we did not lose him. And every day I thank God for the safe return of my dogs," she said, sharing updates on Ryan and her dogs.



Gaga was shooting for 'House of Gucci' when the attack happened and she later learned that her dogs were chosen at random.

“It’s what reminds me that I’m just like everybody else in some ways. We’re all susceptible to these things," she said.



The news of Lady Gaga dating Polansky--who is in charge of Facebook co-founder Sean Parker’s various charities and businesses--were, in fact, dating. Although they have confirmed their love, the couple likes to lay low with Gaga rarely talking about him other than the occasional Instagram post.

“When your bf sends you all the flowers in Rome for your birthday,” she captioned a photo in March with roses. “I love you honey 💕 I can’t wait to be home with you and our dogs, that’s all I need.”



Interestingly, after 'A Star Is Born' released, rumours of Gaga’s romancing her co-star and director, Bradley Cooper, were put to rest. Turns out, their intense Oscars performance of 'Shallow' was scripted.

“Just from a personal standpoint, it reduces the anxiety level. They kind of fall in love in that scene in the film. It’s that explosive moment that happens to happen to them on a stage in front of thousands of people. … It would have been so weird if we were both on stools facing the audience," Cooper had previously said of their on-stage chemistry.