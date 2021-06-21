Kylie Jenner's father's day post for Travis Scott is all things adorable: 'We are so blessed to have you'

Kylie Jenner is making her feelings for Travis Scott public. The entrepreneur-reality star wished her rumoured beau on Father's day with a loved up throwback picture of the two and their daughter Stormi.



Jenner took to Instagram on Sunday to share an adorable snapshot and captioned it as, "Happy father’s day @travisscott one day isn’t enough to honor the dad you are," Jenner wrote. "We are so blessed to have you .."

The photo has the cute family of three sightseeing on a luxury boat with the rapper and cosmetic mogul stealing a kiss while their daughter looks out at the scenery.



The former couple seem to be back together and Jenner's post comes days after the trio made their red carpet appearance together at the 72nd annual Parsons Benefit at Pier 17 in New York City, where Scott was honored.



During his speech, Scott praised Jenner and their daughter and said, "Stormi, I love you and wifey, I love you."



Stormi's appearance on the red carpet with her parents was the first one since the premiere of 'Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly' at in Santa Monica in August 2019.



Earlier a source told ET that Jenner and Scott are "trying to make things work."



"Travis really respects Kylie and worships the ground she walks on. She means a lot to him. He loves that Kylie is such a boss and how great of a mom she is. Kylie loves that Travis is so creative and that he makes a big effort to be involved in Stormi's life," the source revealed.



So far the couple haven't made any official announcement about their relationship but the recent PDAs by the two reveal a different story.