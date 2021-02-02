Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott ring in a downsized birthday for daughter Stormi

Kylie Jenner threw a lavish yet cozy birthday party for daughter Stormi that she has with former partner Travis Scott. In her Instagram stories, Kylie sang happy birthday song for Stormi along with Travis as the two continue to spend time together during COVID-induced quarantine.

As Stormi turned three this year, Kylie Jenner tuned the birthday celebrations down amid pandemic and even shared with her fans that it’s a cut down from previous years because of COVID restrictions. She has gotten her sisters and their kids together for Stormi’s birthday party in which the three-year-old was seen dressed as a princess complete with a tiara.

Seen in pictures were Kylie’s sisters Kim, Kourtney, and Khloe.

The Kylie Cosmetics mogul kept it casual for the big day, posting a mirror selfie in her oversized orange puffer coat with black sweatpants and a black and white pair of shoes.

The entire decor was pink with lots of candies, balloons and warmth.