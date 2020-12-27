Kourtney Kardashian hosts small family gathering after annual Christmas party was cancelled

After taking a trip to Lake Tahoe earlier this month and sharing her holiday decorations on social media, the Kardashians celebrated the holiday together.

Though the famous family cancelled their annual Christmas Eve party this year, due to the pandemic, they were still able to get together for an intimate bash at Kourtney Kardashian's house.

Kim Kardashian West shared a handful of photos from the festivities, which she attended with daughters North, 7, and Chicago, 3, and sons Saint, 5, and Psalm, 18 months. The mother of four wore a form-fitting green dress for the occasion, while her little ones opted for some cosier ensembles.





Saint also made a guest appearance in a number of photographs Kardashian West, 40, took alongside her older sister.

"Merry Christmas to all and to all a good night! 🎄" she wrote alongside one social media post. "A special thanks to @danielroseberry @schiaparelli for my amazing gown that made me feel festive this year even though our Christmas Eve party was cancelled. It was perfect to dress up and celebrate w just the fam this year. I hope everyone had a healthy and happy holiday."





"Just the family coming over tonight," the hostess wrote alongside a separate post. "Wishing you all a merry and safe Christmas Eve ❤️🎄"

Kylie Jenner went on to share a sweet mother-daughter photo from the celebration.





"Merry Christmas," she wrote alongside a photo of herself and daughter Stormi, 2, wearing matching red dresses.

Kendall Jenner and family matriarch Kris Jenner were also in attendance, with Rob Kardashian's daughter Dream also making a cameo in one adorable snap.

The one missing from the intimate bash was Khloé Kardashian who spent the holiday with her 2½-year-old daughter True, whom she shares with boyfriend Tristan Thompson. The NBA player recently moved to the East Coast after signing a deal to play with the Boston Celtics

"Merry Christmas Eve!!!! Moments with my True!! The sweetest!! Gingerbread house creations and plenty of candy eating!🤍🎄" the proud mama, 36, wrote alongside photos of the pair spending time together at a Massachusetts farm.

It was announced earlier that the famous family would not be hosting their annual star-studded gathering due to the coronavirus pandemic. A source previously told PEOPLE the Kardashian-Jenner family wanted to keep up their tradition but realized it just wasn't a safe option this year.