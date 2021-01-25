Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are reportedly dating after years of romance rumours

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's romance have been a highlight for all the Kardashians' fans. The pair have been casually dating since around December, and the relationship is building on what had previously created their strong friendship.

In a report by E! News, an insider close to the couple gave details of their camaraderie. "It's been very low-key," the insider explained. "They are a really good match, and Kourtney's entire family already loves Travis. They have been neighbors and great friends for years, and it just recently turned romantic."

"Travis has always had an eye for Kourtney," the insider shared further. "The chemistry and flirtation has always been there. They have a lot in common, and Kourtney has always been attracted to how Travis is as a parent. He's an amazing, hands-on dad, and Kourtney loves that about him. They love relaxing at home with their kids, and everyone gets along. It's going well, and they aren't putting pressure on it being super serious at this point."

After Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker were recently spotted hanging out in Palm Springs, California, the duo immediately sparked romance rumors.

"It's fairly new," the source shared about the couple to E! News, adding Kourtney and Travis have been dating for "about a month or two."

Recently, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared behind-the-scenes Instagram images of her relaxing day at her mom, Kris Jenner's Palm Springs home. Shortly after, the Blink-182 drummer posted similar snapshots that showed the same background and scenery.

Naturally, eagle-eyed fans connected the dots and figured they were spending time with each other. The insider confirms to E! News, "They were in Palm Springs together."

At this time, however, both Kourtney and Travis have yet to publicly address their romance and recent hangout.